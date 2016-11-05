See All Psychiatrists in Suffolk, VA
Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP

Psychiatry
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffolk, VA. 

Dr. Keneti works at Charis Mental Health in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charis Mental Health
    2470 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 922-8048
  2. 2
    Charis Mental Health
    2047 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 922-8048
  3. 3
    Churchland Psychiatric Associates
    3300 Academy Ave # Va, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-6404
  4. 4
    Urgent Psychiatric Care
    4356 Bonney Rd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 498-3314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Acute Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 05, 2016
    She cares and takes the time to explain things. I have never had another doctor to listen as much. My other doctors just gave me prescriptions. She helps but the office is hard to call.
    Easy P. in Portsmouth, VA — Nov 05, 2016
    Photo: Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP
    About Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609119452
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keneti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keneti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keneti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keneti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keneti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keneti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keneti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

