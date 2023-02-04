Lacey Pody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lacey Pody, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lacey Pody, CRNP
Lacey Pody, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Lacey Pody works at
Lacey Pody's Office Locations
Ascension St. Vincent's Behavioral Health48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 159, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3349
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I read the reviews posted here before my first visit and must admit I was a little apprehensive about coming to see her but as my husband pointed out, most reviews are left by unhappy or angry people and to take them with a grain of salt. I have been seeing her for at least two years now and I am doing great. I have bipolar disorder and have had some very high highs and some very low lows but with Lacey's help I am finally on a medication regiment that has been keeping me stable and happy. I feel almost normal. She has been nothing but kind and supportive . I feel at ease talking with her and have even sent a friend to see her too. She can sometimes run a little behind but I've never had to wait more than 20-30 minutes.
About Lacey Pody, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629581517
Frequently Asked Questions
Lacey Pody accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lacey Pody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lacey Pody. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lacey Pody.
