Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Memorial Oncology Associates
Memorial Oncology Associates1701 Oak Park Blvd Ste 210, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6857Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Wonderful consultation. Very professional and extremely informative. Nicest personality too!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083056915
