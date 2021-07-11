Lachelle Drollman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lachelle Drollman, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lachelle Drollman, ARNP
Lachelle Drollman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Lachelle Drollman works at
Lachelle Drollman's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 207-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lachelle Drollman?
If I could give Lachelle , more than 10+ rating, Would absolutely do so! She is kind and compassionate , she explained everything very clearly to me. She is an amazing healthcare provider.
About Lachelle Drollman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891091401
Frequently Asked Questions
Lachelle Drollman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lachelle Drollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lachelle Drollman works at
4 patients have reviewed Lachelle Drollman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lachelle Drollman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lachelle Drollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lachelle Drollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.