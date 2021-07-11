See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Lachelle Drollman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Lachelle Drollman, ARNP

Lachelle Drollman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Lachelle Drollman works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Lachelle Drollman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 207-4200
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Lachelle Drollman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891091401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lachelle Drollman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lachelle Drollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lachelle Drollman works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Lachelle Drollman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lachelle Drollman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lachelle Drollman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lachelle Drollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lachelle Drollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

