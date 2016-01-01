Lacy Lynch, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lacy Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lacy Lynch, PT
Overview of Lacy Lynch, PT
Lacy Lynch, PT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Lacy Lynch works at
Lacy Lynch's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lacy Lynch?
About Lacy Lynch, PT
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1841360252
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lacy Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lacy Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Lacy Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lacy Lynch works at
Lacy Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lacy Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lacy Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lacy Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.