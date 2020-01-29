Ladonna Thompson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ladonna Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ladonna Thompson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ladonna Thompson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX.
Ladonna Thompson works at
Locations
Shen Medical Associates3100 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 247-4404
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is a well caring respective woman. She listens and she knows her stuff. She is very intelligent and I love her. I have been seeing her for about 10 yrs. I have never met no one like her. She makes you feel safe. You can just tell her all your problems and she does her best to help you. If it doesn't work she will try another option. But she will take good care of you and your family. I enjoyed our conversations because she will not sugar coat nothing! She will tell you the truth! May God keep blessing her because she's the best!!
About Ladonna Thompson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871544387
Frequently Asked Questions
Ladonna Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ladonna Thompson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ladonna Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Ladonna Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ladonna Thompson.
