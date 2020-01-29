See All Physicians Assistants in Longview, TX
Ladonna Thompson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ladonna Thompson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX. 

Ladonna Thompson works at Shen Medical Associates in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shen Medical Associates
    Shen Medical Associates
3100 4th St, Longview, TX 75605
(903) 247-4404
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Excellent. She is a well caring respective woman. She listens and she knows her stuff. She is very intelligent and I love her. I have been seeing her for about 10 yrs. I have never met no one like her. She makes you feel safe. You can just tell her all your problems and she does her best to help you. If it doesn't work she will try another option. But she will take good care of you and your family. I enjoyed our conversations because she will not sugar coat nothing! She will tell you the truth! May God keep blessing her because she's the best!!
    Kamesha D — Jan 29, 2020
    Photo: Ladonna Thompson, PA-C
    About Ladonna Thompson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871544387
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ladonna Thompson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ladonna Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ladonna Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ladonna Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ladonna Thompson works at Shen Medical Associates in Longview, TX. View the full address on Ladonna Thompson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ladonna Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ladonna Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ladonna Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ladonna Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

