Laila Ayaz, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laila Ayaz, PA is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Anaheim, CA.
Laila Ayaz works at
Locations
FCPP Anaheim Hills Primary Care751 S Weir Canyon Rd Ste 167, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 974-0611
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my daughter to see Laila, she was kind, knowledgeable and made my daughter feel comfortable. We will be coming back!
About Laila Ayaz, PA
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1417108861
Frequently Asked Questions
Laila Ayaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laila Ayaz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laila Ayaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Laila Ayaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laila Ayaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laila Ayaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laila Ayaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.