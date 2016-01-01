Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laila Chelsla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC
Overview of Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC
Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in East Liverpool, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laila Chelsla's Office Locations
15655 State Route 170, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
About Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1609327485
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
