Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lakeba Williams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lakeba Williams, PHD is a Counselor in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Fresh Hope Counseling Center, LLC
4147 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034
(334) 663-6481
Monday 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Tuesday 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Wednesday 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Friday 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is a phenomenal therapist. She dug deep and helped me to understand and work through my past and present traumas. It was more than conversation she gave me actual work to do - activities and reading to really help me understand my issues. She is definitely someone I would recommend to anyone needing to work through past traumas and present triggers.
About Dr. Lakeba Williams, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1033472642
Education & Certifications
- Southern Univeristy
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Williams works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
