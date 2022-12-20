See All Counselors in Decatur, GA
Overview

Dr. Lakeba Williams, PHD is a Counselor in Decatur, GA. 

Dr. Williams works at Fresh Hope Counseling Center, LLC in Decatur, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresh Hope Counseling Center, LLC
    4147 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 663-6481
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attachment Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attachment Disorders

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lakeba Williams, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033472642
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Fresh Hope Counseling Center, LLC in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

