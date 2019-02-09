See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC

Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Lakeitia Bunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2600 E 12Th St, Kansas City, MO 64127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-6170
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 09, 2019
    Dr. Bunn is very compassionate, caring and professional. She also is an excellent listener and down to earth. She, herself should be a therapaist. Dr. Bunn has not given up on trying to find the correct treatment for me, prescription-wise or within getting me help in therapy. Her commitment with her patients is outstanding and for me, it made me, want the help that I needed. She stays on course in putting her patients ahead of any personal concerns and/or activities within her own life.
    Nancy Hawkins in Blue Springs — Feb 09, 2019
    About Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1841658507
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

