Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC
Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Lakeitia Bunn's Office Locations
- 1 2600 E 12Th St, Kansas City, MO 64127 Directions (816) 404-6170
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bunn is very compassionate, caring and professional. She also is an excellent listener and down to earth. She, herself should be a therapaist. Dr. Bunn has not given up on trying to find the correct treatment for me, prescription-wise or within getting me help in therapy. Her commitment with her patients is outstanding and for me, it made me, want the help that I needed. She stays on course in putting her patients ahead of any personal concerns and/or activities within her own life.
About Lakeitia Bunn, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841658507
