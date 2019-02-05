Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakisha Williams, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lakisha Williams, PSY.D is a Medical Psychologist in Lake Charles, LA.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BeyondWords, LLC1202 Kirkman St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 419-3586
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Great experience with Dr. Williams
About Dr. Lakisha Williams, PSY.D
- Medical Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861627465
Education & Certifications
- Dillard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.