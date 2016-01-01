See All Clinical Psychologists in Detroit, MI
La Gardner, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

La Gardner, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Detroit, MI. 

La Gardner works at John D Dingell VA Medical Ctr in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John D Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    4646 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 576-1000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About La Gardner, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013945229
Frequently Asked Questions

La Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

La Gardner works at John D Dingell VA Medical Ctr in Detroit, MI. View the full address on La Gardner’s profile.

La Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with La Gardner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with La Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with La Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

