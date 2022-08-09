Lamia Abdouni, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lamia Abdouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lamia Abdouni, NP
Overview of Lamia Abdouni, NP
Lamia Abdouni, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Lamia Abdouni works at
Lamia Abdouni's Office Locations
Redemption Psychiatry12424 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 471-8560
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mia listens to what I have to say and responds accordingly. She has been a tremendous blessing to me. My OCD is finally under contril
About Lamia Abdouni, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679928790
Frequently Asked Questions
Lamia Abdouni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lamia Abdouni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lamia Abdouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lamia Abdouni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lamia Abdouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lamia Abdouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lamia Abdouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.