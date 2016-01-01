Lamia Adelby accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lamia Adelby, FNP
Overview of Lamia Adelby, FNP
Lamia Adelby, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lamia Adelby's Office Locations
- 1 5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lamia Adelby, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932688074
Frequently Asked Questions
