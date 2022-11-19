Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lamonica Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C
Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Paradise Valley, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Lamonica Hodges' Office Locations
- 1 6040 N Camelback Manor Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 281-3387
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lamonica Hodges?
Lamonica is incredibly patient and thoughtful when dealing with patient needs and takes the time to understand the people she cares for.
About Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336504513
Frequently Asked Questions
Lamonica Hodges has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lamonica Hodges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lamonica Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lamonica Hodges has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lamonica Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lamonica Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lamonica Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.