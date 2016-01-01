See All Nurse Practitioners in Hammond, LA
Lana Dileo, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lana Dileo, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lana Dileo, FNP-C

Lana Dileo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Hammond, LA. 

Lana Dileo works at Internal Medicine Clinic Of Tangipahoa in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shani Booth, ANP
Shani Booth, ANP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Lana Dileo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Clinic of Tangipahoa
    42388 Pelican Professional Park, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 318-0306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lana Dileo?

Photo: Lana Dileo, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Lana Dileo, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lana Dileo to family and friends

Lana Dileo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lana Dileo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lana Dileo, FNP-C.

About Lana Dileo, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790344380
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lana Dileo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lana Dileo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lana Dileo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lana Dileo works at Internal Medicine Clinic Of Tangipahoa in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Lana Dileo’s profile.

Lana Dileo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Dileo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lana Dileo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lana Dileo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lana Dileo, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.