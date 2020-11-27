See All Psychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Gaiton works at Talking Works Counseling in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    86th Street
    2502 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 391-4250
  2. 2
    Lana Gaiton Psychological Srvc
    1040 Winthrop St, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 391-4250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 27, 2020
    Ramiz Rafailov, who is one of the therapists associated with Lana Gaiton's office, did an excellent job helping our son, who is a freshman in college, with his organizational and focusing issues. He is an outstanding therapist and I think anyone who has a child with similar issues would do well to consult him. Treatment was done remotely so wait times and office environment were not factors.
    Peter S., Manhattan — Nov 27, 2020
    About Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1992928709
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaiton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaiton works at Talking Works Counseling in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gaiton’s profile.

    Dr. Gaiton speaks Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaiton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaiton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaiton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaiton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

