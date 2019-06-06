See All Family Doctors in Grand Rapids, MN
Lana Jacobson, APRN

Family Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lana Jacobson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Lana Jacobson works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Jacobson treated me with kindness and respect. She was thorough and diagnosed my serious and rare condition. I have seen many doctors in the past and it took Lana to figure it all out. We are so fortunate and blessed to have such an awesome health care professional in our own community. I recommend her to everyone!
    Grand Rapids, MN — Jun 06, 2019
    Lana Jacobson, APRN
    About Lana Jacobson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275883266
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

