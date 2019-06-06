Lana Jacobson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lana Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lana Jacobson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lana Jacobson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN.
Lana Jacobson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lana Jacobson?
Dr. Jacobson treated me with kindness and respect. She was thorough and diagnosed my serious and rare condition. I have seen many doctors in the past and it took Lana to figure it all out. We are so fortunate and blessed to have such an awesome health care professional in our own community. I recommend her to everyone!
About Lana Jacobson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1275883266
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lana Jacobson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lana Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lana Jacobson using Healthline FindCare.
Lana Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lana Jacobson works at
5 patients have reviewed Lana Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lana Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lana Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lana Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.