Lance Briggs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lance Briggs, PMHNP
Overview of Lance Briggs, PMHNP
Lance Briggs, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lance Briggs' Office Locations
- 1 5306 Ballard Ave NW Ste 208, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 607-9205
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lance Briggs?
About Lance Briggs, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629550215
Frequently Asked Questions
Lance Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lance Briggs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lance Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lance Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lance Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.