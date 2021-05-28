Dr. Lance Durrett, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Durrett, DC
Overview
Dr. Lance Durrett, DC is a Chiropractor in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University Of Science Art and Technology.
Dr. Durrett works at
Locations
Institute for Physical & Alternative Medicine26603 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Durrett since 1988. My wife and I have been patients of His at one time or another. zone technique. looking forward to Helping my wife from pain.
About Dr. Lance Durrett, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1407935604
Education & Certifications
- University Of Science Art and Technology
Dr. Durrett works at
Dr. Durrett speaks Spanish.
