Dr. Lance Hart, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Hart, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lance Hart, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Branford, CT.
Dr. Hart works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara A. Moynihan LLC1 S Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-3078
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
Dr. Hart is extremely knowledgeable and extremely patient. He helped out with my issues and was quickly able to understand my situation and help get me through a very tough time. Dr. Hart also gave me the tools to help myself and be confident that I can always go back to him with any questions or for help again. I would recommend him to many people who need his services.
About Dr. Lance Hart, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1578558573
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.