Lance Henagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lance Henagan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lance Henagan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Lance Henagan works at
Locations
Center For Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 721-7236Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most efficient medical group I have been to. First visit 30 minutes including X rays, more than sufficient time covering treatment options.
About Lance Henagan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326422924
Frequently Asked Questions
Lance Henagan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lance Henagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lance Henagan works at
Lance Henagan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lance Henagan.
