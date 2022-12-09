Dr. Laurence accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance Laurence, PHD
Dr. Lance Laurence, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
- 1 6231 Highland Place Way Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 584-8547
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My ex husband James and I were court ordered to have an evaluation done by Dr. Laurence in 2019. I never spoke with Dr. Laurence on the phone. The only texts ever exchanged were stating I had arrived for an appointment and to coordinate picking up things from his office that pertained to my case post divorce. There was never at any time a personal or inappropriate relationship. Dr. Laurence was always very professional, respectful and unbiased.
- Psychology
- English
- 1407933971
