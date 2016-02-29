Lance Reinke, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lance Reinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lance Reinke, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lance Reinke, PSY
Lance Reinke, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Wheaton, IL.
Lance Reinke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lance Reinke's Office Locations
-
1
Neurocare & Family Services1749 S Naperville Rd Ste 106, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 260-8780
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lance Reinke?
Very thorough and knowledgable! I felt heard and confident the doctors understood my child. The feedback was extremely helpful, including recommendations for myself and the school and as well as outside resources to meet my child's needs. They suggested books and websites as well. Follow up consultations regarding previous appointments were also very helpful in getting the help I need at school for my daughter. I would highly recommend Dr. Rainke and his staff.
About Lance Reinke, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1689808750
Frequently Asked Questions
Lance Reinke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lance Reinke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lance Reinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lance Reinke works at
5 patients have reviewed Lance Reinke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lance Reinke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lance Reinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lance Reinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.