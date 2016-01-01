Dr. Zimmerman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance Zimmerman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lance Zimmerman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Visalia, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4126 S Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 393-7465
- 2 3233 N Chestnut Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 393-7465
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Zimmerman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104861152
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.