Landis Stokum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Landis Stokum, PMHNP
Overview of Landis Stokum, PMHNP
Landis Stokum, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Landis Stokum's Office Locations
2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 146, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Directions
(480) 542-0202
Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Landis Stokum, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376160978
Frequently Asked Questions
Landis Stokum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Landis Stokum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Landis Stokum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.