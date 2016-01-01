Lane Thompson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lane Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lane Thompson, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lane Thompson, FNP
Lane Thompson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Lane Thompson's Office Locations
Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (704) 908-2987
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lane Thompson, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1598208050
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lane Thompson works at
