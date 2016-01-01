See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Lane Thompson, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lane Thompson, FNP

Lane Thompson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Lane Thompson works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lane Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte
    3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2987
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lane Thompson, FNP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1598208050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lane Thompson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lane Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lane Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lane Thompson works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Lane Thompson’s profile.

    Lane Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lane Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lane Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lane Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

