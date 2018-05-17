Laniece Coleman, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laniece Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laniece Coleman, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Laniece Coleman's Office Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laniece Coleman?
Great midwife! Very attentive and educated on all aspects of OB-GYN especially labor and delivery.
About Laniece Coleman, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801854823
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Laniece Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laniece Coleman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laniece Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Laniece Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laniece Coleman.
