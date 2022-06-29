See All Registered Nurses in Fort Collins, CO
Lanny Douglas, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing
2.2 (16)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Lanny Douglas, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Fort Collins, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    400 E Horsetooth Rd Ste 307, Fort Collins, CO 80525 (970) 556-4502
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lanny Douglas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427159664
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lanny Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Lanny Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lanny Douglas.

