Laquinta Kee is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laquinta Kee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laquinta Kee
Overview of Laquinta Kee
Laquinta Kee is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Laquinta Kee works at
Laquinta Kee's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (980) 326-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laquinta Kee?
About Laquinta Kee
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093324717
Frequently Asked Questions
Laquinta Kee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laquinta Kee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laquinta Kee works at
Laquinta Kee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laquinta Kee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laquinta Kee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laquinta Kee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.