Laquinta Kee

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laquinta Kee

Laquinta Kee is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Laquinta Kee works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laquinta Kee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 326-3277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Laquinta Kee

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1093324717
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laquinta Kee is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laquinta Kee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laquinta Kee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laquinta Kee works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Laquinta Kee’s profile.

    Laquinta Kee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laquinta Kee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laquinta Kee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laquinta Kee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

