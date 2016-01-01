Lara Decter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lara Decter, PA
Overview
Lara Decter, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (516) 668-7950
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lara Decter?
About Lara Decter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558967711
Frequently Asked Questions
Lara Decter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lara Decter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Decter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Decter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Decter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.