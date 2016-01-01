See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Carson City, NV
Dr. Lara McKnight, OD

Optometry
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lara McKnight, OD

Dr. Lara McKnight, OD is an Optometrist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University.

Dr. McKnight works at Lara McKnight OD & Assc. Ltd in Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKnight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lara McKnight, OD
    4530 S Carson St Ste 12, Carson City, NV 89701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 267-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Eye Service
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lara McKnight, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649281403
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cincinnati Eye Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pacific University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Willamette University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lara McKnight, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKnight works at Lara McKnight OD & Assc. Ltd in Carson City, NV. View the full address on Dr. McKnight’s profile.

    Dr. McKnight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

