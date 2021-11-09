See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Lara Naanouh, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lara Naanouh, NP

Lara Naanouh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Lara Naanouh works at Ob/Gyn Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Lara Naanouh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Kappelman
    8091 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contraceptive Counseling
Family Planning Services
Menopause
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Lara Naanouh, NP
    About Lara Naanouh, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598244725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lara Naanouh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lara Naanouh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lara Naanouh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lara Naanouh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lara Naanouh works at Ob/Gyn Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Lara Naanouh’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Lara Naanouh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Naanouh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Naanouh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Naanouh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

