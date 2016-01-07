See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Lara Sanders, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Overview of Lara Sanders, APN

Lara Sanders, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Lara Sanders works at CHI St. Vincent Community Care - East Clinic in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lara Sanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Community Care - East Clinic
    2500 E 6th St, Little Rock, AR 72202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lara Sanders?

Jan 07, 2016
She did her best to identify what was wrong, when she couldn't figure it out she sent me to the ER to get a CT scan done.
Savannah in Sherwood, ar — Jan 07, 2016
About Lara Sanders, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508252644
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Lara Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lara Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lara Sanders works at CHI St. Vincent Community Care - East Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Lara Sanders’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lara Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lara Sanders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lara Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lara Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

