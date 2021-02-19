Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zappaterra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zappaterra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lara Zappaterra PhD3252 Holiday Ct, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 245-6768Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zappaterra?
Dr. Lara is more than a therapist - she is a guide, ensuring that you feel comforted, heard, and safe. I've worked with a number of therapists; so, I know it can be difficult to find one that resonates with you. Immediately, I felt a connection with Dr. Lara. She is warm and held space for me, through my tears, jumbled thoughts, and sometimes unsubstantiated fears. She is patient, kind, understanding, and well equipped to help anyone reclaim their power and internal strength. If you find yourself feeling lost or stuck, please do not hesitate to schedule your first appointment with Dr. Lara. I can promise you that just within the first session, you start to feel that proverbial weight lift and the fog clear. Thank you, Dr. Lara for your heart, expertise, and support.
About Dr. Lara Zappaterra, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1033285309
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zappaterra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zappaterra works at
Dr. Zappaterra speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zappaterra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zappaterra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zappaterra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zappaterra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.