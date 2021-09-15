Laraine Wende has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laraine Wende, NP
Laraine Wende, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Laraine Wende works at
People Inc2128 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 Directions (716) 874-4500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Every visit with Dr.Wende is great its taking me years to find a dr who actually listens to me and does their best to make sure I get the best care i deserve. She is so kind and patient she explains all my test results answers all my questions. Its great to have finally found a Dr who cares.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336424472
Laraine Wende accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laraine Wende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laraine Wende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laraine Wende.
