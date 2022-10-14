See All Social Workers in Cape Girardeau, MO
Larina Ditto, MSW

Social Work
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cape Girardeau, MO
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Larina Ditto, MSW

Larina Ditto, MSW is a Social Worker in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Social Work, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Larina Ditto works at Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Larina Ditto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau
    1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Very nice, Friendly. Helpful and really seems to listen to concerns.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Larina Ditto, MSW
    About Larina Ditto, MSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326324260
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
