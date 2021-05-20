Larna Loeckle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Larna Loeckle, LPC
Overview
Larna Loeckle, LPC is a Counselor in League City, TX.
Larna Loeckle works at
Locations
Southwest Counseling Services PC1725 E Main St, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 332-3300
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Larna is going to do what’s best for the child even if it makes a parent mad or it’s something they don’t want to hear about themselves. Her concern is for the well being of the child (patient) and making sure that what needs to be said is said, even if it’s hard to hear.
About Larna Loeckle, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1417962192
Frequently Asked Questions
Larna Loeckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Larna Loeckle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Larna Loeckle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Larna Loeckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Larna Loeckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.