Dr. Grinder accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larry Grinder, DC
Overview
Dr. Larry Grinder, DC is a Chiropractor in Hot Springs National Park, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 307 Carpenter Dam Rd Ste E, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-2664
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grinder?
He treats my grandpa, my dad and me. I referred him to a lady with SI problems. She has been let down repeatedly...given shots, etc. She saw you, Dr. Grinder and left so happy crying from such relief! You are amazing! Thank you for helping me and endless people in pain!
About Dr. Larry Grinder, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1275593204
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.