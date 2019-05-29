Overview of Larry Hubbs, ARNP

Larry Hubbs, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky Nursing and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Larry Hubbs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.