Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larry Raskin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Larry Raskin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Raskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jacquelyn Graven - Psychology Resource Group7400 New La Grange Rd Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 394-9990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskin?
About Dr. Larry Raskin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750360624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.