Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Silbert, OD
Overview of Dr. Larry Silbert, OD
Dr. Larry Silbert, OD is an Optometrist in Waltham, MA.
Dr. Silbert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Silbert's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Hearing Aid #30871 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-7373
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbert?
He always gets my prescription just right. I have been to others and it is always slightly off. He has a no frills office in Costco but that's all I need!
About Dr. Larry Silbert, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1891969408
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbert works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.