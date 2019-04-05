See All Counselors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Larry Walker, PHD

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Walker, PHD is a Counselor in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Walker works at Healing Tranistions in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Reno, NV, Peachtree City, GA and Ellijay, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Transitions
    3333 Clark Rd Ste 170, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 888-2081
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Renown Health
    85 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-2862
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Grace Harbour, Inc. Behavioral Health
    200 Westpark Dr Ste 270, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 486-1140
  4. 4
    Dr. Larry D. Walker
    572 Maddox Dr Ste 218, Ellijay, GA 30540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 276-6229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2019
    Great psychologist with a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and yes, a very intelligent man. My experiences with this individual turned out to be one of my best of my life ! Thank you Dr. Larry George M. FL
    — Apr 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Walker, PHD
    About Dr. Larry Walker, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982656831
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Harrisburg State Hospital 1984 - 1986
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
