Dr. Larry Woods, OD
Dr. Larry Woods, OD is an Optometrist in Plover, WI.
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
Woods, Dr Larry J.
2801 Willow Dr, Plover, WI 54467
I have been to many eye doctors since Dr. Larry Woods, OD from 1999 - 2007. There has not been any comparable found as thorough as Dr. Woods!! He takes the time to find the problems with your eyes and finds the exact solution to remedy it. Now that we have moved back to Wisconsin, I will be driving from La Crosse to see him again. Problems I have been having, no other Optometrist has been able to identify. But I know Dr. Larry Woods will be able to; the old fashion way. Proven testing and years of knowledge in his field.
- Optometry
- English
- 1871557322
- Optometry
