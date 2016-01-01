Lashunda Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lashunda Stephens, FNP
Overview of Lashunda Stephens, FNP
Lashunda Stephens, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Lashunda Stephens' Office Locations
- 1 855 W Broad St Ste A, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 621-7575
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lashunda Stephens?
About Lashunda Stephens, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467045492
Frequently Asked Questions
Lashunda Stephens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lashunda Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lashunda Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lashunda Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.