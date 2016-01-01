Lashundra Vines, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lashundra Vines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lashundra Vines, LPC
Overview
Lashundra Vines, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Macon, GA.
Lashundra Vines works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy500 Northside Xing Ste A, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lashundra Vines?
About Lashundra Vines, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1275761454
Frequently Asked Questions
Lashundra Vines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lashundra Vines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lashundra Vines works at
Lashundra Vines has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lashundra Vines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lashundra Vines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lashundra Vines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.