Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D is a Counselor in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Barlow works at
Locations
-
1
Barlow Professional Services25240 Lahser Rd Ste 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions
- 2 31800 Northwestern Hwy Ste 340, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 438-8254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barlow?
Imagine being able to share your deepest secrets without judgment but being given validation to your feelings. This is Dr. Barlow, this is how she makes one feel in her office. She's prompt and accommodating. She's loving and kind. She's that rare big sister, friend, cousin, mentor and mother that you feel so comfortable disclosing to. Dr. Barlow is a jewel of a christian therapist that helps you to become free of bondage's through her dedication, love, support and counsel. I would give more stars if I could.
About Dr. Lasonia Barlow, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1902130966
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlow works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.