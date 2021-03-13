Latai King accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Latai King, LCPC
Overview
Latai King, LCPC is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Latai King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pro-health Therapeutic & Empowerment Services3235 S EASTERN AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 490-9009
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Latai King?
I saw the other negative review and thought, dang that's a bummer because I have had very pleasant visits with her. I’m grateful to connect with La’tai as my first therapist in Las Vegas. She has a very warm accepting vibe and gives constructive feedback. She has helped me broaden my perspective of how to approach my personal relationships and be a more active listener. She helped me delve into repressed feeling and reframe a lot of negative thoughts that lead to loops of anxiety. She’s helping me break unhelpful thought patterns and teaching me tools to help me find more joy in my day to day despite the inevitable stressors that come my way.
About Latai King, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487951752
Frequently Asked Questions
Latai King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Latai King works at
4 patients have reviewed Latai King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Latai King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Latai King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Latai King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.