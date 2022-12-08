See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Latanya Wright, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Latanya Wright, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Latanya Wright works at Oak Street Health Columbia in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Columbia
    5110 Fairfield Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 850-5969
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Dec 08, 2022
    Service was great, Not rushed, Listens
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Latanya Wright, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538398664
