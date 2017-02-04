Dr. Latifat Adelekan-Adeogun, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latifat Adelekan-Adeogun, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mansfield, TX.
GivingHope Behavioral Health404 E Broad St Ste 600, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (319) 600-6693Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
she is a good listener and very helpful,thank you Dr.Adeogun
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelekan-Adeogun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.